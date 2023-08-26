Emerging nations need $100-150 bn annually for climate transition: UN special envoy1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Governments in emerging economies will have an important role to play in creating an enabling ecosystem by establishing regulations, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, increasing renewable energy adoption and encouraging development of carbon markets
New Delhi: Developed nations, through multilateral development banks (MDBs), will need to pour in about $100-150 billion annually into emerging economies to help them finance the climate transition, Mark Carney, UN special envoy for climate action and finance, said on Saturday.