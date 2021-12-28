Emerging-markets' assets seen rising in 2022, but not until July

A mid-year recovery would mark a turnaround for a sector that’s about to wrap up its worst year since 2018. While this year’s narrative has been dominated by rising consumer prices, disparate Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and gains in the U.S. dollar driven by expectations of Federal Reserve tightening, better variables may come into play later in the year. Investors already see signs of recovery as policy makers get tough on inflation by boosting rates, while a peak in U.S. growth may hand the advantage back to developing economies, they say.

