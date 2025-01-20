Former Hamas hostage Emily Damari spoke to her family via video call after reuniting with her mother at an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) facility near the Gaza border. The reunion marked a significant milestone in the ongoing hostage release process following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Damari, along with fellow hostages Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher, was freed after spending 471 days in captivity. Following medical evaluations, they are expected to be transferred to a hospital for further care. The images posted online show Damari smiling and holding up her bandaged hand, waving at her family during the video call.

Injuries from October 7 attack The bandage on Damari's hand is a visible reminder of the injuries she sustained during Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. Damari lost two fingers when she was shot by Hamas terrorists during the brutal onslaught, according to her family. Despite the traumatic experience, Damari appeared upbeat in the images, a symbol of resilience and hope amid the ongoing conflict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hope for the remaining hostages Damari's release, along with that of Gonen and Steinbrecher, is part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal, which will see 33 hostages returned over six weeks. While the release brings hope to many families, questions remain about the fate of the more than 90 hostages still held by Hamas. The images of the emotional reunion highlight the intense anticipation and relief felt by the families of those still waiting for their loved ones to return home.

First hostages released under Gaza ceasefire Celebrations in Tel Aviv Hundreds of Israelis gathered in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Sunday to witness the historic moment as the first three hostages freed from Gaza arrived in Israel. The women—Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari—were shown on a giant television screen after being handed over by Hamas gunmen in Gaza City to Red Cross officials. The crowd cheered and some wept as the emotional reunion unfolded.

Emotions run high The families of the hostages were gathered in a military facility, visibly overcome with emotion as they watched the footage of their loved ones being freed. "Their return today represents a beacon of light in the darkness, a moment of hope and triumph of the human spirit," said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents some of the families of those held captive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ceasefire exchange deal The release of the three women marks the beginning of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, which will see 33 hostages freed over six weeks. This is in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. The hostages were abducted during Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, when nearly 1,200 people were killed, and 251 hostages were taken.