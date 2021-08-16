Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul until further the notice, the airline said on its website after the Taliban militant group on Sunday entered the city.

"Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," it said.

Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier has also suspended flights to Kabul.

United Airlines said late Sunday it is rerouting some flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.