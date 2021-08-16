Emirates airline suspends flights to and from Kabul airport

Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier has also suspended flights to Kabul.

Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul until further the notice, the airline said on its website after the Taliban militant group on Sunday entered the city.

"Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," it said.

"Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," it said.

