Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Emirates airline suspends flights to and from Kabul airport

Emirates airline suspends flights to and from Kabul airport

Premium
FILE PHOTO: Emirates airliners 
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Livemint

Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier has also suspended flights to Kabul.

Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul until further the notice, the airline said on its website after the Taliban militant group on Sunday entered the city.

Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul until further the notice, the airline said on its website after the Taliban militant group on Sunday entered the city.

"Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," it said.

"Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," it said.

Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier has also suspended flights to Kabul.

Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier has also suspended flights to Kabul.

United Airlines said late Sunday it is rerouting some flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

United Airlines said late Sunday it is rerouting some flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!