Emirates flight from Tokyo to Dubai lands with an extra passenger. Guess how1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 05:00 PM IST
The flight from Tokyo-Narita to Dubai International landed with an additional passenger onboard
It isn't called the ‘miracle of birth’ for no reason. A passenger experienced labour and delivered a baby in midair while travelling on an Emirates flight on 19 January, The flight from Tokyo-Narita to Dubai International landed with an additional passenger onboard.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×