It isn't called the ‘miracle of birth’ for no reason. A passenger experienced labour and delivered a baby in midair while travelling on an Emirates flight on 19 January, The flight from Tokyo-Narita to Dubai International landed with an additional passenger onboard.

The child was born on Flight EK 319, a 12-hour nighttime flight that landed on schedule despite a medical emergency, the airline told CNN.

The parent and child "were in stable health and, upon arrival in Dubai, were met by local medical experts," Emirates told CNN. The crew handled the situation with speed and composure.

Although pregnant women are not permitted to fly after a particular point in their pregnancies, giving birth on aeroplanes is not unusual, mostly because of unexpected medical problems.

As long as there are no issues or concerns with their health, passengers can fly with Emirates up until their seventh month of pregnancy.

On a Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Colorado last May, a mother gave birth to a healthy baby boy in the restroom with the help of a flight attendant.

A woman gave birth six hours into a journey from Accra, Ghana, to Washington Dulles International Airport in January 2022. She gave birth to her child on the cabin floor, near the emergency exits.