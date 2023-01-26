Home / News / World /  Emirates flight from Tokyo to Dubai lands with an extra passenger. Guess how
Back

It isn't called the ‘miracle of birth’ for no reason. A passenger experienced labour and delivered a baby in midair while travelling on an Emirates flight on 19 January, The flight from Tokyo-Narita to Dubai International landed with an additional passenger onboard.

The child was born on Flight EK 319, a 12-hour nighttime flight that landed on schedule despite a medical emergency, the airline told CNN.

The parent and child "were in stable health and, upon arrival in Dubai, were met by local medical experts," Emirates told CNN. The crew handled the situation with speed and composure.

Although pregnant women are not permitted to fly after a particular point in their pregnancies, giving birth on aeroplanes is not unusual, mostly because of unexpected medical problems.

As long as there are no issues or concerns with their health, passengers can fly with Emirates up until their seventh month of pregnancy.

On a Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Colorado last May, a mother gave birth to a healthy baby boy in the restroom with the help of a flight attendant.

A woman gave birth six hours into a journey from Accra, Ghana, to Washington Dulles International Airport in January 2022. She gave birth to her child on the cabin floor, near the emergency exits.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout