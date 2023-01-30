Emirates passenger plane flies nearly 9,000 miles in 13 hours to reach same airport. Here's what happened1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:43 PM IST
The plane was scheduled for New Zealand's Auckland Airport. Due to severe flooding, the airport remained closed on weekend
In an unusual incident, an Emirates flight that started from Dubai on Friday morning flew 9,000 miles to land at the same airport 13 hours later. Apparently, the plane was scheduled for New Zealand's Auckland Airport. But due to severe flooding, the airport remained closed on the weekend.
