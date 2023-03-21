As the French government remained hell bent on its controversial bill on pension reforms, the public is feared to evoke a new round of strikes and protests all across the nation on Thursday. Fresh protests can further bring public transport to a standstill in several areas.

Notably, the protest is expected to intensify as the French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, survived two no-confidence motions in the parliament. The ruling-party also rejected two motions of no confidence by the opposing parties, which means the reforms to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 has been adopted by the legislature.

Last week, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government would impose the pension reform without a parliamentary vote. The announcement sparked nationwide protest and accusations of government's anti-democratic behaviour.

On Monday, spontaneous protests emerged in the center of Paris late night with people setting fire to bins and clashing with police in some areas, reported AFP.

Apart from vandalism and damage to public property, a rolling strike by rubbish collectors in Paris, led to the large heaps of garbage piles become a common sight for French people on road. Since the evoke of article 49.3 of the consititon, there have been constant protests in the capital and other cities. Many of them also turned violent.

Amid the persistent pressure to deal with the bill and bring consensus on the pension reforms, the future of Elisabeth Borne, who was appointed as France's second woman premier by Macron remains in doubt. She was appointed by Macron after his election victory over the far right for a second mandate.

"I am determined to continue to carry out the necessary transformations in our country with my ministers and to devote all my energy to meeting the expectations of our fellow citizens," Elisabeth Borne said in a statement to AFP after the votes. Emmanuel Macron is yet to make any public comment on the issue.

The forced imposition of the bill has also taken the head of the state's personal rating at its lowest level since the height off the “Yello Vest" protest movement in 2019, according to a recent survey.

The raised pension age is an attempt of the Macron government to avoid crippling deficits in the coming decades linked to France's ageing population.