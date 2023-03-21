Emmanuel Macron survives no-confidence vote as fresh protests rock France against pension reforms3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 06:56 AM IST
As the French government survived no-confidence votes in the parliament, the change in pension age to 64 years might lead to intensification of the ongoing protests in the nation. Enhanced protest might bring the nation public transport to a standstill in many areas
As the French government remained hell bent on its controversial bill on pension reforms, the public is feared to evoke a new round of strikes and protests all across the nation on Thursday. Fresh protests can further bring public transport to a standstill in several areas.
