Emmanuel Macron, wife Brigitte sue right-wing influencer Candace Owens in US over claims first lady was born male

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron have filed a defamation lawsuit in the US against influencer Candace Owens, accusing her of spreading damaging falsehoods, including the claim that France’s First Lady was born male, a report said.

The 218-page lawsuit, filed in Delaware on Wednesday, marks a highly unusual move — a sitting world leader personally pursuing legal action against a social media personality.

According to the Financial Times, the suit describes Owens’ comments as “outlandish, defamatory and far-fetched fictions.” Chief among the allegations is Owens’ claim that Brigitte Macron was born male under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux.

“Systematic reaffirmation of falsehoods” The lawsuit also accuses Owens of promoting wild conspiracy theories, including that the Macrons are blood relatives and that Emmanuel Macron is the result of a CIA human experiment or a similar mind-control program.

“Because Ms Owens systematically reaffirmed these falsehoods in response to each of our attorneys’ repeated requests for a retraction, we ultimately concluded that referring the matter to a court of law was the only remaining avenue,” the Macrons said in a statement, as quoted by the news outlet.

Their lawyer, Thomas Clare of the defamation law firm Clare Locke, said: “They believe it’s important to stand up for themselves... Owens has had multiple opportunities to do the right thing and in response she has only mocked them.”

Seeking jury trial and damages The Macrons are seeking a jury trial and punitive damages, alleging that Owens’ conduct has caused “substantial reputational damage” and forced them to spend “considerable sums of money to correct the public record.”

Clare said the couple is even willing to travel to Delaware to appear in court personally, underlining the seriousness of the allegations and their commitment to fighting them.

Owens to respond on podcast Owens is expected to address the lawsuit on her podcast. A spokesperson for her told FT she would issue a response during Wednesday’s show.

“Becoming Brigitte” series The lawsuit centers on Owens’ eight-part series titled “Becoming Brigitte”. According to the Macrons’ legal filing, Owens “used [a] false statement” about Brigitte’s gender “to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety and make money.”

They also accuse her of ignoring repeated efforts to engage with her privately.