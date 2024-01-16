Emmy Awards LIVE updates: The Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday at the Peacock Theater, coming after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere. “Succession" won best drama series, “The Bear" won best comedy, and both dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys, while Quinta Brunson scored an emotional and historic win for “Abbott Elementary." Friends' actor Matthew Perry received an emotional tribute during the 75th Emmys In Memoriam segment, which also included late stars such as Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters, Kirstie Alley and more, Variety reported.
The first hour of the show held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day saw three Black women win major awards: Brunson, Edebiri and Niecy Nash-Betts, who won best supporting actress in a limited series for “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." Emotions ran high from the start of the ceremony with first presenter, Christina Applegate, who said in 2021 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, got a standing ovation as she came out using a cane to present the award, and was tearful as she announced the winners. One notable appearance came from Katherine Heigl, who joined Ellen Pompeo and other former “Grey's Anatomy" cast mates on a hospital room set after leaving the show, now about to start its 20th season, on not the best terms in 2010.
Full list of winners at the 75th Emmy Awards
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"Succession"
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"The Bear"
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
"Beef"
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Sarah Snook, "Succession"
BEST ACTOR, BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Steven Yeun, "Beef"
BEST ACTRESS, BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Ali Wong, "Beef"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
BEST DIRECTING, DRAMA
Mark Mylod, "Succession"
BEST DIRECTING, COMEDY
Christopher Storer, "The Bear"
BEST DIRECTING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Lee Sung Jin, "Beef"
BEST WRITING, DRAMA SERIES
Jesse Armstrong, "Succession"
BEST WRITING, COMEDY
Christopher Storer, "The Bear"
BEST WRITING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Lee Sung Jin, "Beef"
BEST WRITING, VARIETY SERIES
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
BEST TALK SERIES
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
"Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium"
BEST REALITY COMPETITION
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
Emmy Awards 2023 LIVE: Emmy pays tributes to Angus Cloud, Andre Braugher and Matthew Perry
Charlie Puth sang See You Again and I'll Be There For You for the In Memorium segment of the show. Emmys paid tributes to Angus Cloud, Andre Braugher and Matthew Perry, who all died last year.
Emmy Awards 2023 LIVE: 'Beef' wins best limited series Emmy
Netflix's road rage saga "Beef" on Monday won the Emmy for best limited series -- the first top series prize handed out at the gala.
"Beef" bested "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," "Daisy Jones & the Six," "Fleishman Is In Trouble" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
Emmy Awards 2023 LIVE: Restaurant tale 'The Bear' wins big in Emmy comedy honors
"The Bear," the story of a fine-dining chef trying to turn around his family's Chicago sandwich shop, took several honors on Monday at Hollywood's Emmy Awards celebrating the best of television.
Star Jeremy Allen White was named best actor in a comedy, and his co-stars Ayo Ededbiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won supporting actress and actor, for the first season of the FX network show.
The series also won directing and writing honors and was in the running for best comedy series.
"I am so proud, so full of gratitude, to be standing in front of you all," said White, who plays chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. "I love the show so much."
Emmy Awards 2023 LIVE: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Jennifer Coolidge for ‘The White Lotus’
The Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series goes to Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus. This is her second Emmy win for her role in The White Lotus.
Emmy Awards 2023 LIVE: Paul Walter Hauser win Supporting Actor - Limited Anthology Series or Movie for "Black Bird"
Paul Walter Hauser won Supporting Actor - Limited Anthology Series or Movie for "Black Bird". The award was presented by Greys Anatomy actors Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Katherine Heighs, Chandra Wilson and James Picks. Blackbird in an Apple TV true crime series also starring Taron Edgerton. Paul plays Larry Hall, a convicted serial killer and rapist accused of murdering 14 women
Emmy Awards 2023 LIVE: Niecy Nash-Betts wins ‘Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie’ for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Niecy Nash-Betts won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited series or Movie for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story "I wanna thank me for believing in me and doing what they said I couldn't do. And I want to say to myself in front of all of these beautiful people, 'go on girl with your bad self,'
Emmy Awards 2023 LIVE: Matthew Mcfadyen wins Best Supporting Actor in drama for ‘Succession’
Matthew Mcfadyen won Best Supporting Actor in drama for ‘Succession’. "Succession" has a record three of the six nominees for best actor in a drama -- Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox -- while Sarah Snook is expected to win the best actress prize. On a total, the show has 27 nominations.
Emmy Awards 2023 LIVE: Quinta Brunson wins Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary
Quinta Brunson won best actress in a comedy at the Emmy Awards for the show she created, “Abbott Elementary," becoming the first Black woman to win the award in more than 40 years and the first from a network show to win it in more than a decade.
Emmy Awards 2023 LIVE: List of Programs with most overall nominations
"Succession" - 27
"The Last of Us" - 24
"The White Lotus" - 23
"Ted Lasso" - 21
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 14
"The Bear" - 13
"Beef" - 13
"Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" - 13
"Wednesday" - 12
"Barry" - 11
"Only Murders in the Building" - 11
Emmy Awards 2023 LIVE: Anthony Anderson opens Emmy Awards with tribute to classic television
Host Anthony Anderson has opened an atypical Emmys in Mr. Rogers mode, walking on to a living room set and changing out of a flowing fur coat into a black tuxedo coat.
“Welcome to Mr. Anderson’s neighborhood on this beautiful MLK Day," Anderson said from the stage of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at the start of the Fox telecast.
He then sat at the piano and led a small choir through TV theme songs including “Good Times" and “The Facts of Life," whose characters Tootie and Mrs. Garrett were objects of his crushes.
He then got up and sang Phil Collins' “In The Air Tonight" in tribute to Miami Vice, with Travis Barker on drums.
Emmy Awards 2023 LIVE: List of nominations
Here is the full list of Emmy nominations:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
"Andor"
"Better Call Saul"
"The Crown"
"House of the Dragon"
"The Last of Us"
"Succession"
"The White Lotus"
"Yellowjackets"
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
"Abbott Elementary"
"Barry"
"The Bear"
"Jury Duty"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Ted Lasso"
"Wednesday"
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
"Beef"
"Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
"Daisy Jones & the Six"
"Fleishman Is In Trouble"
"Obi-Wan Kenobi"
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"
Brian Cox, "Succession"
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Sarah Snook, "Succession"
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"
Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"
Kumail Nanjiani, "Welcome to Chippendales"
Evan Peters, "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Michael Shannon, "George & Tammy"
Steven Yeun, "Beef"
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Lizzy Caplan, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"
Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"
Dominique Fishback, "Swarm"
Kathryn Hahn, "Tiny Beautiful Things"
Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & the Six"
Ali Wong, "Beef"
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"
Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"
Theo James, "The White Lotus"
Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
Alan Ruck, "Succession"
Will Sharpe, "The White Lotus"
Alexander Skarsgard, "Succession"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
Meghann Fahy, "The White Lotus"
Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"
Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"
Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"
J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"
Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"
Phil Dunster, "Ted Lasso"
Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
James Marsden, "Jury Duty"
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
Henry Winkler, "Barry"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"
Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"
SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Murray Bartlett, "Welcome to Chippendales"
Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"
Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
Joseph Lee, "Beef"
Ray Liotta, "Black Bird"
Young Mazino, "Beef"
Jesse Plemons, "Love & Death"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Annaleigh Ashford, "Welcome to Chippendales"
Maria Bello, "Beef"
Claire Danes, "Fleishman Is In Trouble"
Juliette Lewis, "Welcome to Chippendales"
Camila Morrone, "Daisy Jones & the Six"
Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
Merritt Wever, "Tiny Beautiful Things"
Emmy Awards 2023 LIVE: Why was Emmy Awards delayed?
Strikes by both actors and writers, seismic shifts toward streaming, and the dismantling of the traditional TV calendar mean the envelopes opened during the Fox telecast hosted by Anthony Anderson on Martin Luther King Jr. Day will display winners that were decided months ago.
The Emmys will provide some respite and celebration after the strike and the troubles that spurred it, and with its 75th edition, will attempt to provide links to its past and to TV history. It will include a series of cast reunions and scene recreations from beloved shows including “Cheers," “Game of Thrones" and “Grey’s Anatomy."
