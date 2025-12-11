Employee gets fired for reporting to work ‘too early’; bizarre reason for job loss stuns social media

A 22-year-old worker was fired for repeatedly arriving too early for her shift. Now, a labour court in Alicante, Spain, has upheld the termination.

Her contract stated a 7:30 AM start time. Yet, she routinely reached the workplace between 6:45 and 7:00 AM. The company recorded 19 such instances. It said she had continued to do so despite verbal and written warnings.

Supervisors told the court that no work could begin before 7:30 AM. Her early arrival disrupted the team's coordination. The company argued that she had ignored instructions. It amounted to disobedience under Article 54.2 of Spain’s Workers’ Statute.

Advertisement

The court agreed. It said that her refusal to follow directions and the loss of trust justified her dismissal without compensation.

According to the court, she was not terminated for “excessive punctuality”. She was sacked due to her disloyalty.

The judges said that her behaviour showed clear disobedience. She arrived early at least 19 times and even tried logging in through the company app before reaching the office.

The company also claimed that she had sold a used car battery without approval. It added to the loss of trust. The court ruled that her repeated refusal to follow instructions justified her dismissal.

While the employee is allowed to appeal to a higher court, she has not disclosed whether she wants to continue her appeal. Meanwhile, the bizarre reason behind the termination has set the Spanish social media on fire.

Advertisement

“This is the first time I’ve heard someone could lose their job for arriving early. At my workplace, the boss would turn you into a statue,” said one user.

“If you’re late, they’re angry. If you’re early, they’re angry,” commented another.

Situation in Indian companies The situation is quite different in India. Early arrival is not only appreciated but also encouraged in many cases.

An Indian manager earlier shared on Reddit that he might have to sack an employee for being late by 5-10 minutes almost every day. The woman has worked in the company for 12 years. She continued to be late despite having received two warnings from her previous manager for the same issue.

When this manager took over the team, he managed to improve her attitude and her work quality. Still, she continued to be late at work.

Advertisement