Celine Thorley, 25, was working for Christian Donnelly's Acute Barbers in the students' union at Cardiff University. One day, she was sacked by the hairdresser as she did not come to the office on a Monday for work. The hairdresser fired his employee for calling in sick on Mondays. However, he has now been ordered to pay, 453 pounds ( ₹3,44,204) in compensation, according to Metro reports.

“Don't let me down on Monday," Donnelly warned Thorley at the end of her shift on Friday in October 2021. This came because Thorley was holding a Halloween house party the same weekend.

On Monday, she texted her boss that she could not turn up and get out of bed as she is ‘all shaky’.

“Hey Chris I know you're going to be mad at me but I can't make it to work sorry I really didn't think I was going to be this bad I'm not well at all I was a mess yesterday and I've woke up this morning and was sick straight away. I really thought I was going to be okay today... my stomach is killing me and I'm all shaky... I really can't get out of bed Chris. I'm so sorry!" the text message read.

Donnelly believed that she was faking her illness, hence responded that he was not having this and fired her.

“After four years of phoning in sick on Mondays because you'd had a good weekend, I can do what I like, trust me," he responded to Thorley's message.

However, Thorley warned him of taking him to a tribunal. But the hairdresser replied, “You've had all your warnings. Crack on with all that legal s**t."

Speaking to the tribunal, Donnelly explained that Thorley had more offs than her colleagues in her first year, and her sick leaves were always followed by weekends. He further told the tribunal that she also had 17 days of Monday/Tuesday absences along with 10 days for recovery.

In her defense, Thorley claimed to suffer from endometriosis. The judge accepted Thorley's claims and ordered Donnelly to pay 3,453 pounds in compensation because he has not followed a ‘fair process’ for the sacking.

Donnelly said that there was a ‘pattern’ of Thorley calling in sick on Mondays, but he also accepted that he should have followed a process procedure in dismissing her.