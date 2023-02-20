Employer needs to pay ₹3 lakh for sacking employee who fell sick on Mondays
On Monday, she texted her boss that she could not turn up and get out of bed as she is ‘all shaky’.
Celine Thorley, 25, was working for Christian Donnelly's Acute Barbers in the students' union at Cardiff University. One day, she was sacked by the hairdresser as she did not come to the office on a Monday for work. The hairdresser fired his employee for calling in sick on Mondays. However, he has now been ordered to pay, 453 pounds ( ₹3,44,204) in compensation, according to Metro reports.
