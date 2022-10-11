EMs must press for climate aid, says G20 business forum chief2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 11:21 PM IST
- Shinta Widjaja Kamdani said there is a need to narrow the gap between developed and developing nations
NEW DELHI : The G20 presidency‘s arrival in countries such as Indonesia, India, Brazil and South Africa, is an opportunity to prioritize the issues faced by emerging market economies, said Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, chairperson of Business 20 (B20), the official G20 forum for dialogue with the global business community.