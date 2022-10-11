EMs must press for climate aid, says G20 business forum chief

Kamdani said there is a need to narrow the gap between developed and developing nations. “The collaboration aspect is hugely important when we talk about green transition. The promise of financing by developed nations needs to be put on the table," Kamdani said. She added that for the first time, emerging economies like Indonesia are driving the agenda of the G20. The development of SMEs has been a key priority area, and it is expected that India would be carrying it forward.