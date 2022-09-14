End in sight for Covid-19 pandemic, says WHO chief2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 08:53 PM IST
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world had never been in a better position to end the Covid-19 pandemic
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the world had never been in a better position to end the Covid-19 pandemic and urged nations to keep up their efforts against the virus. While addressing a virtual press conference, the WHO chief said, “We are not there yet, but the end is in sight."