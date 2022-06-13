Microsoft announced the retirement of its oldest browser, Internet Explorer after 27 years of service. Microsoft has said that it will end mainstream support for the aging browser and it will finally retire in peace. First released in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95, the browser was provided for free as part of the package by Microsoft. As per the company notification, Internet Explorer will be rendered inoperable from June 15, 2022.

