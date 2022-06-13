The news of the Internet Explorer has gone viral and netizens have come forward say goodbye to the aging browser with interesting memes that are both funny and sad in equal measure
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Microsoft announced the retirement of its oldest browser, Internet Explorer after 27 years of service. Microsoft has said that it will end mainstream support for the aging browser and it will finally retire in peace. First released in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95, the browser was provided for free as part of the package by Microsoft. As per the company notification, Internet Explorer will be rendered inoperable from June 15, 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Microsoft announced the retirement of its oldest browser, Internet Explorer after 27 years of service. Microsoft has said that it will end mainstream support for the aging browser and it will finally retire in peace. First released in 1995 as an add-on package for Windows 95, the browser was provided for free as part of the package by Microsoft. As per the company notification, Internet Explorer will be rendered inoperable from June 15, 2022.
“We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode") built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge," as per the company release.
“We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode") built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge," as per the company release.
"With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10," the company release said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10," the company release said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The news of the Internet Explorer has gone viral and netizens have come forward say goodbye to the aging browser with interesting memes that are both funny and sad in equal measure.
The news of the Internet Explorer has gone viral and netizens have come forward say goodbye to the aging browser with interesting memes that are both funny and sad in equal measure.
For those still using the Internet Explorer at home, the company has recommended transitioning to Microsoft Edge before June 15, 2022, “to start enjoying a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For those still using the Internet Explorer at home, the company has recommended transitioning to Microsoft Edge before June 15, 2022, “to start enjoying a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The good news: you probably already have it on your device. Search for “Microsoft Edge" using the Windows 10 search box or look for the icon (see the top of this article). If you don’t have it, you can easily download it here. We’ve also aimed to make the upgrade to Microsoft Edge simple," the company shared.
“The good news: you probably already have it on your device. Search for “Microsoft Edge" using the Windows 10 search box or look for the icon (see the top of this article). If you don’t have it, you can easily download it here. We’ve also aimed to make the upgrade to Microsoft Edge simple," the company shared.
“Once you’ve opted in to moving to Microsoft Edge, it’s easy to bring over your passwords, favorites and other browsing data from Internet Explorer in a few clicks. And if you run into a site that needs Internet Explorer to open, Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode built-in so you can still access it," it added.
“Once you’ve opted in to moving to Microsoft Edge, it’s easy to bring over your passwords, favorites and other browsing data from Internet Explorer in a few clicks. And if you run into a site that needs Internet Explorer to open, Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode built-in so you can still access it," it added.