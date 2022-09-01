End of the road for New York's horse-drawn carriages?3 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 10:01 AM IST
New York's horse-drawn carriages have operated since the 1800s, but lawmakers now want to replace them with electric vehicles.
New York's horse-drawn carriages have operated since the 1800s, but lawmakers now want to replace them with electric vehicles.
Listen to this article
A charming, must-do tourist attraction or a cruel, outdated commercial activity? New York's horse-drawn carriages have operated since the 1800s, but lawmakers now want to replace them with electric vehicles.