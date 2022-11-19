Is Twitter shutting down? #RIPTwitter starts trending as experts issue grave warning3 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 05:56 AM IST
Experts believe it is likely that Twitter will begin to lose functioning or be susceptible to a serious breach.
Since Elon Musk took over at the end of October, Twitter's headcount has decreased through layoffs and resignations to a tiny fraction of its original number. Under Musk's leadership, the social network's workforce has left in droves, leaving the platform open to a variety of problems. Technologists believe that at some moment, a significant fault will affect the social network. This week, Musk gave workers the option of staying on board with a more "hardcore" version of their professions or quitting; an astounding number declined.