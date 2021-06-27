OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Ending COVID pandemic top priority, says UK's new health minister

Britain's Sajid Javid said on Sunday his priority was to oversee a return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic in his new role as health minister, praising his predecessor Matt Hancock who was forced to resign after breaking coronavirus restrictions.

"We are still in a pandemic, and I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible and that will be my most immediate priority to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible," he told BBC News.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock (via REUTERS)

UK health minister Matt Hancock resigns after breaking Covid rules with affair

2 min read . 26 Jun 2021
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (HT)

Goa prepared to tackle Covid third wave, says CM Pramod Sawant

2 min read . 03:37 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout