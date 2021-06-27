Ending COVID pandemic top priority, says UK's new health minister

Ending COVID pandemic top priority, says UK's new health minister1 min read . 03:50 PM IST
New UK Health Minister Sajid Javid praised his predecessor Matt Hancock who was forced to resign after breaking coronavirus restrictions
Britain's Sajid Javid said on Sunday his priority was to oversee a return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic in his new role as health minister, praising his predecessor Matt Hancock who was forced to resign after breaking coronavirus restrictions.
"We are still in a pandemic, and I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible and that will be my most immediate priority to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible," he told BBC News.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
