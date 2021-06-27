Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ending COVID pandemic top priority, says UK's new health minister

Ending COVID pandemic top priority, says UK's new health minister

Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid gestures, as he leaves his home in London, Britain on Sunday.
1 min read . 03:50 PM IST Reuters

New UK Health Minister Sajid Javid praised his predecessor Matt Hancock who was forced to resign after breaking coronavirus restrictions

Britain's Sajid Javid said on Sunday his priority was to oversee a return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic in his new role as health minister, praising his predecessor Matt Hancock who was forced to resign after breaking coronavirus restrictions.

"We are still in a pandemic, and I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible and that will be my most immediate priority to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible," he told BBC News.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

