Eng vs Pak final 2022 Live updates: T20 World Cup match to start shortly

13 Nov 2022, 11:32 AM IST
What if it rains?
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set aside one day for the match in case of rain delays. In case more time is required to complete the match and establish a result, the ICC raised the provision for additional playing time on the reserve day from the initial provision of two hours to four hours. If the minimum number of overs necessary to make up a match cannot be bowled on November 13, the game will only be moved to the reserve day. Play on the reserve day will begin at 9:30 AM (India time) and will continue from the match day.
13 Nov 2022, 11:31 AM IST
Rain-affected MCG
Rain, which had previously cancelled three matches at the MCG in this tournament: England vs. Australia, Afghanistan vs. New Zealand, and Ireland vs. Ireland, had an impact on Ireland's victory over England there. Now, with 95-100% chance of rain on November 13, even the final is expected to be affected by it.
13 Nov 2022, 11:29 AM IST
England's chance to get even
In 1992, England advanced to the final by defeating South Africa in the semifinals. This time, England advanced to the final by defeating India in the semifinals. The 1992 World Cup final was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and matches were also held in Australia (as well as New Zealand). That day, Pakistan defeated England by 22 runs. It would be England's opportunity to exact revenge while Pakistan takes the field to attempt to repeat history.
13 Nov 2022, 11:29 AM IST
Memories of 1992
Back in 1992, not everyone supported the Pakistani team. But the squad captained by Imran Khan overcame New Zealand in the semifinals and advanced to the championship game. This time, the same thing took place. Pakistan was once thought to be eliminated from the competition. They reached the championship round after a couple of games.
13 Nov 2022, 11:27 AM IST
PAK vs ENG: Probably line-ups
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
England
Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.
13 Nov 2022, 11:26 AM IST
History favours England
The T20 World Cup 2022 is eerily similar to the World Cup in 1992 for Pakistan. England, however, is in the driver's seat historically. Pakistan and England have previously clashed twice in the T20 World Cup, once at Bridgetown in 2010 and once at The Oval in 2009. Both times, England defeated Pakistan. In truth, England overcame Pakistan in 2010 to win the T20 cricket world championship.
13 Nov 2022, 11:24 AM IST
PAK vs ENG: Live-streaming details
The Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final match will start at 1:30 PM on November 13 while the toss will take place at 1:00 PM. Star Sports Network will telecast the first semifinal match in India and Disney+ Hotstar will live-stream it.
13 Nov 2022, 11:24 AM IST
PAK vs ENG: Weather update
The Pakistan vs. England T20 World Cup Final is expected to be impacted by rain, which could result in a reserve day or perhaps a shared title. On November 13, there is a 95% chance of 15 to 25mm of precipitation. There will almost probably be showers. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, thunderstorms with potentially heavy rainfall were possible.