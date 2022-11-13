Eng vs Pak final 2022 Live updates: T20 World Cup match to start shortly

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 11:32 AM IST

ENG vs PAK final: the T20 World Cup trophy could be shared for the first time in the tournament's history.

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Updates: Jos Buttler and Babar Azam will lead England and Pakistan respectively in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).