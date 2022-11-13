Through their dominant performances in the semifinals, both Pakistan and England advanced directly to the T20 World Cup 2022 Final. England crushed India by 10 wickets with four overs remaining while Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets with five balls remaining. The much-anticipated final match between the two, however, is currently in doubt due to a rain threat.

Ireland's victory over England at the site was impacted by rain, which has previously wiped out three matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in this tournament: England vs. Australia, Afghanistan vs. New Zealand, and Afghanistan vs. Ireland.

In case rain interferes with the match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reserved one day for it. The ICC increased the provision for additional playing time on the reserve day from the original provision of two hours to four hours in case more time is needed to finish the match and determine a result.

Every attempt shall be made to finish the match on the planned match day, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place. A match in the knockout stage must consist of at least 10 overs each side. A minimum of five overs had to be played for the Super 12 stage.

After the toss, the final game will be regarded as live on November 13. The match will only move to the reserve day if the minimum number of overs required to make up a match cannot be bowled on November 13. The reserve day's play will start at 9:30 AM (India time) and will carry over from the scheduled match day.

The reserve day will be on November 14. But that day is also expected to be hazy, with a 95% probability of rain and precipitation totals of 5 to 10 mm. Rain is expected to cause havoc with the final between England and Pakistan, which raises the possibility that the T20 World Cup trophy could be shared for the first time in the tournament's history.