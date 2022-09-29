Engineer gets 2022 Lasker Award for building COVID-19 world tracker2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 07:22 AM IST
Lauren Gardner has been honoured for building COVID-19 global tracker.
Lauren Gardner has been honoured for building COVID-19 global tracker.
Listen to this article
The 2022 Lasker Award for public service was given to an engineer from Johns Hopkins University for building a website to monitor COVID-19 cases around the world. The Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation has announced $250,000 in awards to honour breakthroughs in medical research.