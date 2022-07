England all-rounder Ben Stokes has announced retirement from ODI cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said in a statement.

Stokes will quit one-day internationals following the match against South Africa on July 19.

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format," Stokes said in the statement.

The all-rounder, 31, said playing three international formats -- Twenty20, 50-over ODIs and Tests -- was now "unsustainable".

(With agency inputs)