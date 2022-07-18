England all-rounder Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket1 min read . 05:37 PM IST
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has announced retirement from ODI cricket.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has announced retirement from ODI cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said in a statement.
Stokes will quit one-day internationals following the match against South Africa on July 19.
"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format," Stokes said in the statement.
The all-rounder, 31, said playing three international formats -- Twenty20, 50-over ODIs and Tests -- was now "unsustainable".
(With agency inputs)
