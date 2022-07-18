Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
England all-rounder Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

England's captain Ben Stokes reacts after the final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 17, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) 
1 min read . 05:37 PM ISTLivemint

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has announced retirement from ODI cricket.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has announced retirement from ODI cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said in a statement.

Stokes will quit one-day internationals following the match against South Africa on July 19.

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format," Stokes said in the statement.

The all-rounder, 31, said playing three international formats -- Twenty20, 50-over ODIs and Tests -- was now "unsustainable".

(With agency inputs)

