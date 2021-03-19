England explores proof of vaccine, negative test for fans

Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

1 min read . 05:06 PM IST

AP

From June 21, if all goes to plan ... we hope to get people back in significant numbers,” Dowden told Sky News. “We’re piloting the different things that will enable that to happen. Clearly it will have to be done in a COVID-secure way, an official said