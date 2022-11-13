Showing off class action, England on Sunday lifted their second Twenty20 World Cup by beating Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Thirty years after losing the 50-over World Cup final to Pakistan at the MCG, England turned the tables on the south Asians with brilliant death bowling and a Ben Stokes half-century that reeled in a modest victory target of 138.

Immediately after the win, many eminent personalities, including former international cricketers, congratulated them.

The moment we won our second Men's T20 World Cup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ajbvuze0gb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 13, 2022

T20 WCs often throw up unexpected winners. Not this time. Well done England! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 13, 2022

Regardless of that we didn’t finished the way we wanted to! But I salute the 🇵🇰 bowling lineup for an exceptional fight, each n everyone has been amazing ! Specially @HarisRauf14, @iShaheenAfridi , @76Shadabkhan and @iNaseemShah 👍🏼 Congratulations @englandcricket 👏🏼#ENGvPAK — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) November 13, 2022

Waqt ki sabse khusburat baat ye hoti hai ki wo badalta hai…



Congratulations England on a thrilling win in the finals of T20 world cup. pic.twitter.com/wp4PJqqXMH — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 13, 2022

Sealing their second T20 World Cup, England are now the first nation to hold both global white-ball trophies, having won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019.