England lifts T20 world cup: Here's how the world is congratulating them

England lifts T20 world cup: Here's how the world is congratulating them1 min read . 06:52 PM IST
Thirty years after losing the 50-over World Cup final to Pakistan at the MCG, England turned the tables on Pakistan
Showing off class action, England on Sunday lifted their second Twenty20 World Cup by beating Pakistan by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground
Thirty years after losing the 50-over World Cup final to Pakistan at the MCG, England turned the tables on the south Asians with brilliant death bowling and a Ben Stokes half-century that reeled in a modest victory target of 138.
Immediately after the win, many eminent personalities, including former international cricketers, congratulated them.
Sealing their second T20 World Cup, England are now the first nation to hold both global white-ball trophies, having won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019.
