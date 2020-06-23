England’s pubs and hotels to open from July 4 as lockdown eases

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light for England’s tourism and hospitality industry to re-open after three months of lockdown.

Hotels, pubs, restaurants and cinemas will open their doors from July 4, in a significant relaxation of restrictions imposed in March.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Johnson also announced a halving of the minimum “social distance" between people to one meter, provided they also take mitigating actions like wearing a face covering, and he advised people to minimize time spent with other households.

“Our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end," Johnson said. “A new but cautious optimism is palpable."

Johnson said he is changing the rules so people will be asked to follow recommendations rather than required to follow laws on social contact. From July 4, two households will be able to meet indoors or outside and will be advised to follow the new social distancing guide.

Johnson’s announcement comes after pressure from politicians in his own Conservative Party to speed the relaxing of restrictions to help rebuild the British economy as it faces its worst recession in 300 years. Business groups cautiously welcomed the move and want more government assistance to help them safely reopen, British Chambers of Commerce Director General Adam Marshall said in a statement.

“We are still a long way from business as usual," Marshall said. “Broader efforts to boost business and consumer confidence will still be needed to help firms trade their way out of this crisis."

Other places that will be allowed to open from July 4 include outdoor gyms and playgrounds, libraries, social clubs, community centers and hairdressers, Johnson said.

Close-proximity venues like nightclubs, soft-play areas, indoor gyms and swimming pools will remain closed. Traditional summer sports such as cricket will not be permitted because the ball poses a risk of transmitting the disease, the premier said.

Johnson said the virus is still in circulation in the U.K. and the public should be prepared for it to surge again in parts of the country.

“As we have seen in other countries, there will be flare-ups for which local measures will be needed," he said. “We will not hesitate to apply the brakes and reintroduce restrictions, even at national level, if required."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

