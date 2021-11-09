Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The UK government will be adding Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to its list of COVID-19 vaccine for travellers expanding the number of people who will be allowed to travel to country without quarantine. It further updated the COVID-19 guidelines for inbound travellers, as per a government advisory issued on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UK government will be adding Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to its list of COVID-19 vaccine for travellers expanding the number of people who will be allowed to travel to country without quarantine. It further updated the COVID-19 guidelines for inbound travellers, as per a government advisory issued on Tuesday.

As we continue to recover from the pandemic and expand our recognition of international vaccines, today’s announcements mark the next step in our restart of international travel, said Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

As we continue to recover from the pandemic and expand our recognition of international vaccines, today’s announcements mark the next step in our restart of international travel, said Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here are the few things to know: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the few things to know: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be added to UK government's list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22.

The country also added China's Sinovac and Sinopharm to the list. All three vaccines have received Emergency Use Listing approval from the World Health Organization.

The changes will come into effect at 4 am on November 22.

“Passengers who have been fully vaccinated and have received their vaccine certificate from one of over 135 approved countries and territories are not required to take a pre-departure test, day 8 test or self-isolate upon arrival," the advisory said, adding, Passengers will just need to pay for a lateral flow test to take before the end of their second day, post-arrival.

From 4am on Monday 22 November, we will recognise the following vaccines: Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Moderna and Janssen (J&J), and WHO EUL including Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin, it reads

This comes as the government simplifies travel rules for all under-18s coming to England who will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day 8 testing and pre-departure testing, it added.

They will only be required to take 1 post-arrival test and a confirmatory free PCR test if they test positive. “By also simplifying the rules for international travel for all under-18s coming to England, we’re bringing further good news for families looking to unite with loved ones, and another great boost for the travel sector," Shapps added.

The government keeps its border measures under review, including the red list, and will impose restrictions should there be a need to do so to protect public health. Today’s announcement is another step forward for the travel industry, businesses and for family and friends wanting to reunite or go abroad," said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be added to UK government's list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22.

The country also added China's Sinovac and Sinopharm to the list. All three vaccines have received Emergency Use Listing approval from the World Health Organization.

The changes will come into effect at 4 am on November 22.

“Passengers who have been fully vaccinated and have received their vaccine certificate from one of over 135 approved countries and territories are not required to take a pre-departure test, day 8 test or self-isolate upon arrival," the advisory said, adding, Passengers will just need to pay for a lateral flow test to take before the end of their second day, post-arrival.

From 4am on Monday 22 November, we will recognise the following vaccines: Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Moderna and Janssen (J&J), and WHO EUL including Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin, it reads

This comes as the government simplifies travel rules for all under-18s coming to England who will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day 8 testing and pre-departure testing, it added.

They will only be required to take 1 post-arrival test and a confirmatory free PCR test if they test positive. “By also simplifying the rules for international travel for all under-18s coming to England, we’re bringing further good news for families looking to unite with loved ones, and another great boost for the travel sector," Shapps added.

The government keeps its border measures under review, including the red list, and will impose restrictions should there be a need to do so to protect public health. Today’s announcement is another step forward for the travel industry, businesses and for family and friends wanting to reunite or go abroad," said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}