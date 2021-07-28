England to allow unquarantined travel from US and EU if fully jabbed: Govt

Fully vaccinated people in the United States and European Union will be allowed to travel to England without having to quarantine on arrival, the UK government announced on Wednesday.
"We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends," tweeted transport minister Grant Shapps, adding that the policy will come into force from 4:00 am (0300 GMT) August 2.
