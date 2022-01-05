Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  England to relax COVID travel testing rules: PM Boris Johnson

England to relax COVID travel testing rules: PM Boris Johnson

PM Boris Johnson said, We will also be lifting the requirement to self isolate on arrival until receipt of a negative PCR
1 min read . 10:10 PM IST Reuters

In England, from 4am on Friday, we will be scrapping a pre-departure test which discourages many from travelling for fear of being trapped overseas and incurring significant extra expense, he said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that arrivals in England would no longer need to take a pre-departure test and could take a rapid lateral flow test rather than a PCR test once they arrive.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that arrivals in England would no longer need to take a pre-departure test and could take a rapid lateral flow test rather than a PCR test once they arrive.

"In England, from 4am on Friday, we will be scrapping a pre-departure test which discourages many from travelling for fear of being trapped overseas and incurring significant extra expense," Johnson told lawmakers.

"In England, from 4am on Friday, we will be scrapping a pre-departure test which discourages many from travelling for fear of being trapped overseas and incurring significant extra expense," Johnson told lawmakers.

"We will also be lifting the requirement to self isolate on arrival until receipt of a negative PCR," he said, adding that arrivals would instead need to do a rapid lateral flow test, and then only take a PCR if the lateral flow was positive.

"We will also be lifting the requirement to self isolate on arrival until receipt of a negative PCR," he said, adding that arrivals would instead need to do a rapid lateral flow test, and then only take a PCR if the lateral flow was positive.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!