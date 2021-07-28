Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >England to relax quarantine for Vaccinated US and EU arrivals

England to relax quarantine for Vaccinated US and EU arrivals

Premium
Airline crew arrive at the International Arrivals gate at Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport Ltd. in London.
2 min read . 11:01 AM IST Bloomberg

  • The plan will allow American visitors to enter the U.K. on the same basis as Britons who have received two Covid shots and are no longer required to self-isolate when traveling from most medium-risk countries

The U.K. government is set to allow visitors from the U.S. and the European Union to travel to England without needing to on arrival if they have been fully vaccinated.

The U.K. government is set to allow visitors from the U.S. and the European Union to travel to England without needing to on arrival if they have been fully vaccinated.

The plan will allow American visitors to enter the U.K. on the same basis as Britons who have received two Covid shots and are no longer required to self-isolate when traveling from most medium-risk countries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The plan will allow American visitors to enter the U.K. on the same basis as Britons who have received two Covid shots and are no longer required to self-isolate when traveling from most medium-risk countries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his senior team are due to discuss and finalize details of the policy at a meeting Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said. The change in policy could come into force as soon as next week, the person added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his senior team are due to discuss and finalize details of the policy at a meeting Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said. The change in policy could come into force as soon as next week, the person added.

If the plans proceed as officials expect, it could deliver a significant boost to the aviation and travel sector, helping to revive critical routes to many popular destinations.

If the plans proceed as officials expect, it could deliver a significant boost to the aviation and travel sector, helping to revive critical routes to many popular destinations.

While the U.K. government’s decision will ease the barriers to travel from the U.S., the Biden administration is not likely to reciprocate any time soon. Last week, the U.S. government advised Americans to avoid traveling to the U.K. because of a surge in coronavirus infections.

While the U.K. government’s decision will ease the barriers to travel from the U.S., the Biden administration is not likely to reciprocate any time soon. Last week, the U.S. government advised Americans to avoid traveling to the U.K. because of a surge in coronavirus infections.

Britons who have received both doses of a Covid vaccine no longer have to quarantine for 10 days after returning to the U.K. from more than 100 countries on the so-called “amber list" of medium-risk locations.

Britons who have received both doses of a Covid vaccine no longer have to quarantine for 10 days after returning to the U.K. from more than 100 countries on the so-called “amber list" of medium-risk locations.

Instead they must take Covid tests before setting off on their journeys to the U.K. and again after arriving. Similar rules on testing are expected to apply to travelers from the EU and the U.S., under the reforms being drawn up by ministers, which were first reported by the Financial Times.

Instead they must take Covid tests before setting off on their journeys to the U.K. and again after arriving. Similar rules on testing are expected to apply to travelers from the EU and the U.S., under the reforms being drawn up by ministers, which were first reported by the Financial Times.

Passengers will also need to show proof of Covid status via so-called vaccine passports.

Passengers will also need to show proof of Covid status via so-called vaccine passports.

As Johnson’s government has eased restrictions in recent weeks, interest in foreign holidays has surged, especially for Britons aiming to visit neighboring European destinations.

As Johnson’s government has eased restrictions in recent weeks, interest in foreign holidays has surged, especially for Britons aiming to visit neighboring European destinations.

Carriers such as EasyJet and Wizz Air put tens of thousands more seats on sale as flight searches increased.

Carriers such as EasyJet and Wizz Air put tens of thousands more seats on sale as flight searches increased.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!