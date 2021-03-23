Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >England to slap new £5,000 pound fine on travel abroad

England to slap new £5,000 pound fine on travel abroad

Until vaccines have been administered widely, international travel isn’t expected to resume in a meaningful way.
1 min read . 03:19 PM IST Sarah Young, Reuters

  • In the UK, foreign holidays are currently banned under 'Stay at Home' legislation which will be replaced by the new COVID-19 laws next week.
  • The UK government has said holidays could be allowed again from May 17 at the earliest

LONDON : Fines of £5,000 ($6,900) will be introduced from next week for people from England who try to travel abroad without good reason under new COVID-19 laws which last until the end of June.

Fines of £5,000 ($6,900) will be introduced from next week for people from England who try to travel abroad without good reason under new COVID-19 laws which last until the end of June.

In the UK, foreign holidays are currently banned under "Stay at Home" legislation which will be replaced by the new COVID-19 laws next week. The government has said holidays could be allowed again from May 17 at the earliest.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In the UK, foreign holidays are currently banned under "Stay at Home" legislation which will be replaced by the new COVID-19 laws next week. The government has said holidays could be allowed again from May 17 at the earliest.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

But new warnings from the Prime Minister about a third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe on Monday has placed the peak holiday season in jeopardy.

Sources told the Times newspaper that the legal ban on holidays until June 30 was for "legislative convenience" and does not pre-empt the government's review on how and when to restart travel. That is due on Apr. 12.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.