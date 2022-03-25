England's Covid R number remains steady, new infections growing

England's Covid R number remains steady, new infections growing1 min read . 07:56 PM IST
- The daily growth of infections was +3% to +6% compared to an estimated range of between +2% to +6% last week.
LONDON : The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 1.1 and 1.4, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.
An R number between 1.1 and 1.4 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 11 and 14 other people. The estimate is unchanged from the previous week's range.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
