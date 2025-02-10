British MP Rupert Lowe has received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk after objecting to a sign at London’s Whitechapel Station written in both English and Bengali, demanding it be in English only.

Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP, shared a picture of the dual-language signboard on his official X account.

"This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only," Lowe posted on Sunday.

Lowe's post received mixed reactions from the X users with some supporting his views while others saying it's ok to have bilingual signage.

Musk, who owns X, also commented on the post.

“Yes,” Musk responded.

Bengali signage was installed at the Whitechapel station in 2022 to pay tribute to the Bangladeshi community's contribution to East London.

The area is home to the biggest Bangladeshi community in the UK.