‘English only’: British MP Rupert Lowe objects to ‘Bengali’ signboard at London station; Elon Musk responds

British MP Rupert Lowe criticised bilingual signage at London’s Whitechapel Station, insisting it should be in English only. 

Livemint
Updated10 Feb 2025, 01:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Rupert Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP, took to his official X account and posted a picture of the dual language signboard at the Whitechapel Station. (Photo: X)

British MP Rupert Lowe has received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk after objecting to a sign at London’s Whitechapel Station written in both English and Bengali, demanding it be in English only.

Also Read: Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali approved classical language status by Modi govt

Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP, shared a picture of the dual-language signboard on his official X account.

Advertisement

"This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only," Lowe posted on Sunday.

Lowe's post received mixed reactions from the X users with some supporting his views while others saying it's ok to have bilingual signage.

Musk, who owns X, also commented on the post.

“Yes,” Musk responded.

Also Read: LIC displays Hindi on website, MK Stalin slams ‘language imposition by force’; insurer blames ‘technical issue’

Bengali signage was installed at the Whitechapel station in 2022 to pay tribute to the Bangladeshi community's contribution to East London.

Advertisement
This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only.

The area is home to the biggest Bangladeshi community in the UK.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • Bilingual signage can reflect and honor diverse communities.
  • Public opinion is polarized on language representation in public spaces.
  • Political figures can influence discussions around cultural identity and integration.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsWorld‘English only’: British MP Rupert Lowe objects to ‘Bengali’ signboard at London station; Elon Musk responds
First Published:10 Feb 2025, 01:31 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget