Achieving net zero status by 2050 requires enhanced descaling of emissions: Minister Yadav

Achieving net zero status by 2050 requires enhanced descaling of emissions: Minister Yadav1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Reaching targets on carbon neutrality and increased ambition will not fly unless they are made keeping equity and CBDR-RC consideration in view as well as unless the developed countries meet their commitments to implement it
New Delhi: The global goal of achieving net zero status by 2050 requires enhanced descaling of emissions by developed countries, Union minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said while addressing the plenary session at the G7 ministers‘ meeting on climate, energy and environment in Sapporo, Japan.
