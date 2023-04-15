Achieving net zero status by 2050 requires enhanced descaling of emissions: Minister Yadav

New Delhi: The global goal of achieving net zero status by 2050 requires enhanced descaling of emissions by developed countries, Union minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said while addressing the plenary session at the G7 ministers‘ meeting on climate, energy and environment in Sapporo, Japan.

According to the minister, the IPCC AR 6 Report re-emphasizes development as first defence against climate change. The report reinforces the scientific view that carbon is the primary greenhouse gas that needs to be drastically reduced to achieve the global temperature goal as agreed in Paris Agreement.

Since the advent of the industrial revolution, there has been enormous disproportionate emission of greenhouse gases to achieve economic growth and development. Over-exploitation of natural resources has also led to widespread environmental degradation. This has come at the cost of altering the balance of nature, posing a serious risk to the earth.

“To save our planet from the challenges of climate change, pollution, and loss of biodiversity, we need collective action guided by the founding principles of the Rio Conventions,“ the minister said. “We have made some progress collectively through the process of UNFCCC, CBD, UNCCD. However, there is an urgent need for greater action to deal with the three challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution."

Yadav said enhanced descaling of emissions would provide space for countries like India to achieve the development required for its people, which would give necessary defence against the impacts of climate change, environmental degradation and pollution.

The environment minister added that developing countries also need the means of implementation, finance and technology, and he hopes that developed countries would commit to finance for combatting climate change and provide the same for dealing with the environmental degradation and biodiversity loss.

“Reaching targets on carbon neutrality and increased ambition will not fly unless they are made keeping equity and CBDR-RC consideration in view as well as unless the developed countries meet their commitments to implement it," Yadav said.

The minister said, “Our actions have so far focused on creating a policy framework to combat climate change. It is time that governments across the world focus on making this a participative process at the level of individuals.

Individual actions have the potential of a revolution. At COP 27 in Sharm el Sheikh, the importance of sustainable lifestyles and sustainable patterns of consumption and production to combat climate change was underscored, he added.

Requesting all countries around the table, the minister said to take lead in setting an example for the world in the collective fight against climate change, environmental degradation and pollution by focusing on nudging of individual behaviour in the spirit of mission LiFE, and by making the shift to Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).