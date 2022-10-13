Enhanced policy cooperation needed: Nirmala Sitharaman at G20 meet

Sitharaman’s call for global policy cooperation is significant as rising interest rates in western economies have been putting pressure on currencies of several nations including the Indian rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also been tightening its monetary policy. India’s retail inflation has remained above the RBI’s upper tolerance level and the domestic currency has been facinga sharp depreciation in recent months. Also, India has been batting for a global consensus on crucial issues like regulating cryptocurrencies.

