Enhanced policy cooperation needed: Nirmala Sitharaman at G20 meet

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that enhanced policy cooperation and sharing of experiences was needed to deal with downside risks to economic growth and their spillovers, finance ministry said in a social media post on Thursday.
Sitharaman was speaking at the fourth meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors currently underway in Washington DC on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank annual meetings.
The finance minister will make her interventions in several sessions during this two-day meeting. In the first session, “the finance minister spoke on global economy, focusing on India’s economic development, global risks and policy responses," the ministry said in the post.
“Reflecting on India’s recovery story, the finance minister shared that India has maintained accelerated growth momentum, after the contraction in 2020, by balancing the immediate needs of the economy with long-term structural reforms," it said.
Sitharaman called for enhanced “policy cooperation and sharing of experiences to deal with downside risks and their spill overs," as per the post.
Sitharaman’s call for global policy cooperation is significant as rising interest rates in western economies have been putting pressure on currencies of several nations including the Indian rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also been tightening its monetary policy. India’s retail inflation has remained above the RBI’s upper tolerance level and the domestic currency has been facinga sharp depreciation in recent months. Also, India has been batting for a global consensus on crucial issues like regulating cryptocurrencies.
