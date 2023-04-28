Enhancing trade connectivity: Why India views INSTC as key2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM IST
- In July 2022, the first shipment using the INSTC arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai, having originated from Russia's Astrakhan Port.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Iranian counterpart Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani discussed the advancement of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×