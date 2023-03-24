The asteroid, named 2023 DZ2, was found just a month ago and is set to have a close encounter with the moon on Saturday, passing within a distance of 320,000 miles (515,000 kilometers). Later that day, the asteroid will travel at a rapid speed of around 17,500 mph (28,000 kph) as it zooms past the Indian Ocean.

