‘Ensure no civilians are harmed’: India says ‘deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia’

Amid rising tensions in West Asia and the Gulf region, India on Monday reiterated its call for an immediate de-escalation of the conflict and stressed that diplomacy remains the only viable path to restoring peace and stability in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs also noted that the conflict, now stretching beyond 100 days, has caused immense human suffering and disrupted the global economy.

In an official release, MEA said, “India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community.”

We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region, it further added.

New Delhi’s call for restoring peace comes against the backdrop of major military escalations over the past 24 hours, marked by multi-city military engagements, airstrikes targeting strategic installations, and heavy exchanges of projectiles across the region.

Oil prices climb Oil prices climbed more than 4% on Monday as renewed Israeli strikes on Iran and fresh attacks in Lebanon dampened hopes for an imminent end to the broader regional conflict, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose by $4.02, or 4.3%, to $97.11 per barrel as of 0914 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $3.90, or 4.3%, to reach $94.44.

The surge followed Israel’s announcement that it had targeted the Mahshahr petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran, along with other military sites, despite reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further escalation.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran must stop "shooting," as the two countries attacked each other for the first time since a ceasefire two months ago.

Also Read | Trump abruptly ends NBC interview after clash over election fraud claims

"Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting'," Trump said on Truth Social.

However, Iran blamed the United States for the escalation.

“No one believes that the Israeli regime would take any action without coordination with the United States,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said during a briefing with journalists in Tehran, as reported by AP. “The United States bears responsibility for the Israeli regime’s aggression.”

The Houthis claimed an attack on Israel Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on Israel on Monday. They warned that Israel-linked vessels would once again be targeted in the Red Sea, raising concerns over the security of the key maritime route, as well as the Gulf of Aden and the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait that connects them. The statement by Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree was broadcast on the Houthis’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel.

Also Read | Indian embassy reiterates ‘exit’ Iran advisory as Israel intensifies attacks

The renewed threat could further push up oil prices, particularly as Saudi Arabia relies on its East-West Pipeline to export crude through the Red Sea as an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis made a similar threat during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and killed at least nine mariners and sank four ships in over 100 attacks, often targeting vessels with tangential or no ties to Israel.