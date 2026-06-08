‘Ensure no civilians are harmed’: India says ‘deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia’

Amid rising tensions in West Asia and the Gulf region, India on Monday reiterated its call for an immediate de-escalation of the conflict and stressed that diplomacy remains the only viable path to restoring peace and stability in the region.

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs also noted that the conflict, now stretching beyond 100 days, has caused immense human suffering and disrupted the global economy.

In an official release, MEA said, “India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community.”

We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region, it further added.

New Delhi’s call for restoring peace comes against the backdrop of major military escalations over the past 24 hours, marked by multi-city military engagements, airstrikes targeting strategic installations, and heavy exchanges of projectiles across the region.

Advertisement

Oil prices climb Oil prices climbed more than 4% on Monday as renewed Israeli strikes on Iran and fresh attacks in Lebanon dampened hopes for an imminent end to the broader regional conflict, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose by $4.02, or 4.3%, to $97.11 per barrel as of 0914 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $3.90, or 4.3%, to reach $94.44.

The surge followed Israel’s announcement that it had targeted the Mahshahr petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran, along with other military sites, despite reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further escalation.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran must stop "shooting," as the two countries attacked each other for the first time since a ceasefire two months ago.

Advertisement

Also Read | Trump abruptly ends NBC interview after clash over election fraud claims

"Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting'," Trump said on Truth Social.

However, Iran blamed the United States for the escalation.

“No one believes that the Israeli regime would take any action without coordination with the United States,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said during a briefing with journalists in Tehran, as reported by AP. “The United States bears responsibility for the Israeli regime’s aggression.”

The Houthis claimed an attack on Israel Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on Israel on Monday. They warned that Israel-linked vessels would once again be targeted in the Red Sea, raising concerns over the security of the key maritime route, as well as the Gulf of Aden and the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb Strait that connects them. The statement by Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree was broadcast on the Houthis’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel.

Advertisement

Also Read | Indian embassy reiterates ‘exit’ Iran advisory as Israel intensifies attacks

The renewed threat could further push up oil prices, particularly as Saudi Arabia relies on its East-West Pipeline to export crude through the Red Sea as an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis made a similar threat during the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and killed at least nine mariners and sank four ships in over 100 attacks, often targeting vessels with tangential or no ties to Israel.

(This is a developing story; check back later for updates)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home ‘Ensure no civilians are harmed’: India says ‘deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia’