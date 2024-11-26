‘Ensure safety of Hindus’: MEA tells Bangladesh on arrest, denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das —‘Noted with deep…’

  • India on Tuesday urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure safety, security of Hindus and all minorities and expressed concerns over the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 02:23 PM IST
ISKCON leader Krishna Das was arrested and denied bail in Bangladesh
ISKCON leader Krishna Das was arrested and denied bail in Bangladesh

Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and urged Bangladesh to ensure safety of Hindus in the country.

Das, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

India also urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

“We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," said MEA in a statement.

The MEA stated that there are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das,” said MEA.

“Das was detained in line with a request from (regular police)," spokesman of the Police's Detective Branch Rezaul Karim said. However, the arrest was made without giving details of the charges, reported PTI.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘Ensure safety of Hindus’: MEA tells Bangladesh on arrest, denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das —‘Noted with deep…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    439.30
    02:25 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -7.55 (-1.69%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.40
    02:24 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.95 (2.03%)

    GAIL India share price

    194.95
    02:24 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.2 (-2.11%)

    Vedanta share price

    447.35
    02:24 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    3.2 (0.72%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,181.85
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    74.05 (6.68%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    544.20
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.05 (2.26%)

    Wipro share price

    586.60
    02:11 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    3.85 (0.66%)

    Praj Industries share price

    802.60
    02:09 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.43%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,780.00
    02:09 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -222.7 (-7.42%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    909.95
    02:11 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -57.7 (-5.96%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    02:09 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Emami share price

    662.00
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -31.05 (-4.48%)
    More from Top Losers

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.63
    02:11 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.65 (9.31%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,116.95
    02:11 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    139.6 (7.06%)

    Sonata Software share price

    590.20
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    38.65 (7.01%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,538.90
    02:09 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    97.2 (6.74%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.