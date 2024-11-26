‘Ensure safety of Hindus’: MEA tells Bangladesh on arrest, denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das —‘Noted with deep…’

Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and urged Bangladesh to ensure safety of Hindus in the country.

Das, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

India also urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

“We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," said MEA in a statement.

The MEA stated that there are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das,” said MEA.