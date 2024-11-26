Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the arrest and denial of bail to ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and urged Bangladesh to ensure safety of Hindus in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Das, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka on Monday.

Spokesman of the Police's Detective Branch Rezaul Karim said that Das was detained in line with a request from (regular police), however, refused to give details of charges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following tha arrest, India has urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

“We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," said MEA in a statement.

The MEA stated that there are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," said MEA.

“Das was detained in line with a request from (regular police)," spokesman of the Police's Detective Branch Rezaul Karim said. However, the arrest was made without giving details of the charges, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, according to The Daily Star, hundreds of people from the Hindu community gathered at Cheragi Pahar intersection in the port city around 6:00pm on Monday and demanded immediate release of Das. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On October 30, Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station booked 19 people, including including Das, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community.

The incident occurred on October 25, when some youths reportedly placed a saffron-coloured flag over the Bangladesh flag on the Shadhinata Sthombho (independence pillar) at the Zero Point near the New Market intersection during a rally organised by the Hindus under the banner of Sanatan Jagaran Mancha, reported The Daily Star, citing the case statement.