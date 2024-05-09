‘Entered Canada using study permit’, says Hardeep Nijjar killing suspect
One of the suspects in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, has said in a social media video that he entered Canada on a 'study permit' which only took him days to obtain, according to CBC News.
