‘Entire world was searching for one thing’, Google CEO on FIFA World Cup

Football fans has broken record of checking for updates on FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, said Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Millions across the world erupted in joy as Argentia won its third World Cup title by beating France 4-2 in the final match.
Sundar Pichai stated that the ‘search’ recorded highest traffic in the past 25 years on Sunday. It seemed like the entire world is searching for only one thing on the internet.
“Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup, it was like the entire world was searching about one thing!" the Google CEO tweeted.
According to Pichai, the final match of FIFA World Cup 2022 between Argentina and France is ‘one of the greatest games ever’. He appreciated both teams for their performances in the match.
“One of the greatest games ever. Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong. #FIFAWorldCup," he further wrote on Twitter.
The match held special significance because it was football champion Lionel Messi's last FIFA World Cup game. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.
Supporters of Argentina in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal erupted in joy as the South American country emerged the FIFA World Cup champions in a cliffhanger. Kolkata had, in 2008, hosted Diego Armando Maradona, and has a huge fan following of Argentina and their icon Lionel Messi.
In football crazy Goa, several Argentina supporters came out on streets and erupted in joy after the South American country won the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Politicians including Goa's former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai and Congress MLA Altone D'Costa were also seen supporting Argentina as they watched the final along with their fans wearing the jersey of their favourite team.
(With inputs from agencies)
