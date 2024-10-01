Epstein accuser says she knew about Sean Diddy Combs’ abuse: ‘He just thought he was God’

People in the industry knew about the abuse done by Sean "Diddy" Combs, and he thought he was above everyone else, Lisa Phillips, a model who said Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted her on his private island, has said.

In an interaction with Fox News Digital, she claimed that there were "whispers" about Diddy's behaviour and it was "well-known" within the music industry.

Phillips also said that when she was a model in early 2000s, she know all about the women who were abused by Diddy.

“We heard about it; people talked about it… I think he just thought he was God and above all. Nothing was going to happen to him,” she said.

Phillips also drew parallels between Diddy's case and that of Epstein saying that they followed the same modus operandi.

"When you have that type of wealth, power, charm and influence to make things happen for people… a lot of men don’t abuse it, but predators do… It's vile," she said, as per a Fox News report.

Diddy was earlier arrested on charges of sex trafficking after several women filed lawsuits against him. He has also been subjected to several sexual assault allegations.

In one of the lawsuits, a woman with the pseudonym Jane Doe, has alleged that she was sexually assaulted while she was unconscious from drugs. There are also allegations that Diddy and his acquaintances recorded the sexual encounters without consent.

The woman has also alleged that she got pregnant later but Diddy forced her to get an abortion.

Another woman has alleged that the music mogul and his head of security raped her and recorded it on video at his New York recording studio in 2001.

Currently, Diddy is in jail in New York without bail. He has pleaded not guilty of sex trafficking.

However, last month, he admitted beating his ex-wife in a hotel hallway in 2016. The incident had surfaced after a video of it was released by CNN.