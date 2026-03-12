Epstein files: Convicted sex offender used modelling agencies to lure girls from South America, says report

More than six years have passed since disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein died of suicide in his prison cell while awaiting a trial. However, questions over his work and network continue to surface to date.

According to a BBC report, new testimonies have now surfaced with several women claiming that they were reportedly approached for "modelling work" but later realised that they were often linked to Epstein's circle.

These women said that they were approached by agencies and French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, whose ties to Epstein were widely known. They were promised opportunities abroad, along with introductions to influential figures, which, for many aspiring models, was the easiest way to break into the international fashion industry.

According to accounts of one of the girls, who was 16 years old in 2004 and was living in the Brazilian countryside, she was approached by Brunel, who persuaded her mother to permit her to go to a modelling contest in Ecuador. The report said that the investigation revealed that Brunel used modelling agencies that were linked to him at the time and were seeking out young women and girls from South America for Epstein. Brunel also arranged their visas for them to travel to the United States.

Another Brazilian woman said that she had a relationship with the late and convicted sex offender and entered the US after one of Brunel's agencies was listed as her sponsor. The woman added that she never did any modelling work, and the travel documents were arranged so she could visit Epstein.

The testimonies from these Brazilian women add to a growing body of allegations suggesting that modelling opportunities were sometimes used as a pathway to introduce young women to Epstein and the people connected with him.

Brazilian police investigate recruitment network In February this year, Brazil's Federal Public Prosecutor's Office (MPF) launched an investigation into whether a recruitment network linked to Epstein was working in the country.

According to labour inspector and researcher Maurício Krepsky, what happened to these women could potentially qualify as human trafficking for sexual exploitation. He noted that such crimes may not be limited by statutes of limitation, meaning Brazilians who were involved could still face legal consequences.

Epstein files Earlier in January, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released over three million pages of documents, 180,000 images, and at least 2,000 videos in connection with the Epstein files, calling it the last tranche of the documents. Following the release, names of several prominent figures came forward, including Microsoft's founder, Bill Gates, US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, and many more from across the world.

While simply the mention of a person's name did not imply any criminal wrongdoing, the release of files did open Epstein's world to people who, since then, have been trying to comprehend this tranche of data. As investigations continue and the files are being examined in the US, the disgraced financier's network remains a subject of intense scrutiny.

