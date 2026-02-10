Epstein Files reveal Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk attended ‘wild’ dinner with disgraced financier

Days after hundreds of new pictures were released as part of the Epstein Files, a picture featuring both Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has emerged, dragging both tech moguls into a new controversy. According to the reports, the image has been revealed as one of the images from the Epstein Files, showing Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk attending an intimate dinner – possibly with Jeffrey Epstein.

While Jeffrey Epstein does not appear in the dinner photograph, reports indicate that he may have been the one who captured it. There is also no indication if he spoke with either of the two businessmen.

Jeffrey Epstein had emailed himself the picture in August 2015. In an email later that month, the disgraced financier mentioned he “had dinner with zuckerburg, mu=k, thiel hoffman, wild”. He also mentioned that LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman and Palantir chairman Peter Thiel, too, had attended the dinner. They were not seen in the image.

According to a 2019 Vanity Fair report, Reid Hoffman hosted a dinner that was attended by Musk, Zuckerberg, and Epstein. A Meta representative had later mnentioned that the Meta chief met Jeffrey Epstein, but “in passing one time,” and “did not communicate with Epstein again following the dinner.”

In a response to Vanity Fair in 2019, Elon Musk had said that “Epstein is obviously a creep and Zuckerberg is not a friend of mine.”

Meanwhile, the links between former UK ambassador to Washington and Jeffrey Epstein has turned into a full-blown crisis for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer who is fighting to keep his job. He has, however, vowed to fight for it.

Some lawmakers in Keir Starmer's center-left party have called on him to resign for his judgment in appointing Peter Mandelson to the high-profile diplomatic post in 2024 despite his ties to the convicted sex offender.

Also Read | Musk mocks Zuckerberg as US probes privacy breach charges against WhatsApp

The leader of the Labour Party in Scotland, Anas Sarwar, joined those calls Monday, saying “there have been too many mistakes" and "the leadership in Downing Street has to change.”

Starmer’s chief of staff and his communications director have also quit in quick succession. But Starmer has insisted that he will not step down. "Every fight I have ever been in, I've won," he told Labour lawmakers at a meeting in Parliament. I'm not prepared to walk away from my mandate and my responsibility to my country," Starmer told lawmakers.